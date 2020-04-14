Kinder Morgan (KMI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed the most recent trading day at $15.12, moving +1.14% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 3.06% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 17.44% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KMI as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 22, 2020. On that day, KMI is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.41 billion, down 0.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $13.21 billion, which would represent changes of +3.16% and +0.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for KMI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2% lower. KMI is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, KMI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.24. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.

It is also worth noting that KMI currently has a PEG ratio of 3.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. KMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

