Kinder Morgan (KMI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $17.85, marking a +0.45% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.83% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 1.5% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.29% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 5.51% in that time.

Kinder Morgan will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post earnings of $0.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.69 billion, up 22.76% from the prior-year quarter.

KMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $18.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.09% and +9.07%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% lower within the past month. Kinder Morgan is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Kinder Morgan is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.27, so we one might conclude that Kinder Morgan is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that KMI has a PEG ratio of 4.94 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. KMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.