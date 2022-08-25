Kinder Morgan (KMI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $19.26, marking a +0.31% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 6.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 16.22% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 4.68% in that time.

Kinder Morgan will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Kinder Morgan is projected to report earnings of $0.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.69 billion, up 22.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $18.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.09% and +9.07%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher within the past month. Kinder Morgan currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kinder Morgan has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.97 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.41, which means Kinder Morgan is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that KMI has a PEG ratio of 5.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.59 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



