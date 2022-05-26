Kinder Morgan (KMI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed the most recent trading day at $19.62, moving +1.19% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.99%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 5.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 12.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.24%.

Kinder Morgan will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Kinder Morgan is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.04%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.33 billion, up 37.34% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $17.17 billion, which would represent changes of -15.15% and +3.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Kinder Morgan is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Kinder Morgan is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.57, so we one might conclude that Kinder Morgan is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that KMI currently has a PEG ratio of 5.76. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.48 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KMI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

