Kinder Morgan (KMI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $19.30, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 2.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kinder Morgan as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Kinder Morgan is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.88 billion, down 25.56% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $15.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of -18.94% and -8.29%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.1% higher within the past month. Kinder Morgan is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Kinder Morgan is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.17, which means Kinder Morgan is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that KMI has a PEG ratio of 5.99 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 5.72 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

