Kinder Morgan (KMI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $17.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.17% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 15.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 6.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 4.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.53%.

Kinder Morgan will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post earnings of $0.30 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.24 billion, up 22.14% from the year-ago period.

KMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $20.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.31% and +8.66%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% higher within the past month. Kinder Morgan is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kinder Morgan has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.37 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.24.

We can also see that KMI currently has a PEG ratio of 5.12. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

