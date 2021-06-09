Kinder Morgan (KMI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $18.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.16% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.18% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 4.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.04%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KMI as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect KMI to post earnings of $0.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.94 billion, up 14.72% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $14.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +38.64% and +21.21%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KMI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.13% higher. KMI is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, KMI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.08, which means KMI is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that KMI has a PEG ratio of 5.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

