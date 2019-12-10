Kinder Morgan (KMI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $20.12, marking a +0.9% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had 0% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.13% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.62% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KMI as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect KMI to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.77 billion, down 0.19% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $13.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.99% and -1.56%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KMI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% higher. KMI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, KMI currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.24, so we one might conclude that KMI is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that KMI currently has a PEG ratio of 4.13. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

