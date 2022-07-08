Kinder Morgan (KMI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed the most recent trading day at $16.97, moving +0.47% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 12.44% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 19.96% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 6.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kinder Morgan as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Kinder Morgan is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.39%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.33 billion, up 37.34% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $17.17 billion, which would represent changes of -13.64% and +3.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Kinder Morgan is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Kinder Morgan's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.63, so we one might conclude that Kinder Morgan is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that KMI has a PEG ratio of 4.94. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.