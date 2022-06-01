Kinder Morgan (KMI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $20.02, marking a +1.68% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 5.41% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 12.75% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kinder Morgan as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Kinder Morgan is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.04%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.33 billion, up 37.34% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $17.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of -14.39% and +3.34%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.99% higher. Kinder Morgan is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Kinder Morgan's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.5. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.04.

It is also worth noting that KMI currently has a PEG ratio of 5.83. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. KMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.