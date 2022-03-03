Kinder Morgan (KMI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $18.39, marking a +1.38% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 4.19% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.94% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 4.24% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kinder Morgan as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, down 55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.88 billion, down 25.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $15.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of -19.7% and -8.29%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.6% higher. Kinder Morgan is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Kinder Morgan is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.14. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.98.

We can also see that KMI currently has a PEG ratio of 5.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 5.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

