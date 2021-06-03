Kinder Morgan (KMI) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed the most recent trading day at $18.77, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.36% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 7.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 11.3% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 0.75% in that time.

KMI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect KMI to post earnings of $0.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.65%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.94 billion, up 14.72% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $14.16 billion, which would represent changes of +39.77% and +21.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KMI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.98% higher. KMI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, KMI currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.28. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.52.

Also, we should mention that KMI has a PEG ratio of 5.09. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

