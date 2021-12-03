Kinder Morgan (KMI) Expects El Paso Gas Pipeline to Remain Shut

Kinder Morgan Inc.'s KMI El Paso natural gas pipeline system is expected to partly remain shut for a while after a deadly explosion ruptured the pipeline a few months earlier, per Reuters.

The El Paso pipeline system has a 10,140-mile natural gas pipeline network. It ships the commodity from major basins like San Juan, Permian and Anadarko to multiple states, including California, Arizona, Texas and others. The pipeline system provides both firm transportation and interruptible transportation services.

The incident took place near Coolidge, AZ, which unfortunately killed two people and injured one. The rupture on the 30-inch Line 2000 forced Kinder Morganto reduce pressure on the pipeline. As a result, it reduced gas flows to California at a time of greater demand for the fuel. Natural gas flows declined from 0.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) to 0.65 bcfd. Notably, one billion cubic feet is enough gas for 5 million homes per day in the United States.

California is suffering from a severe drought, which has cut power supplies from hydropower facilities, putting the state in a tight position. Wildfires reduced electricity imports from other regions, thereby, forcing the state to rely on gas-fired generation this year. Hence, gas prices, which were already high due to the drought and wildfires, averaged $6.64 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) compared with $4.01 MMBtu in the same period of the previous year.

The incident remained under U.S. National Transportation Safety Board's investigation. Per Reuters, activities were in progress to restore part of the damaged pipeline for limited operation to carry out an inspection on the line, including recently installed pipe.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Kinder Morgan is a leading midstream energy infrastructure provider.

Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The KMI stock has lost 2.1% compared with the industry's 1.8% decline.

