Kinder Morgan (KMI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed the most recent trading day at $16.93, moving -0.53% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 1.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kinder Morgan as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, up 4% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.35 billion, down 15.98% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $16.45 billion, which would represent changes of -5.17% and -14.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% higher within the past month. Kinder Morgan currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Kinder Morgan's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.45. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.29.

Meanwhile, KMI's PEG ratio is currently 5.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. KMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

