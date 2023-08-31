Kinder Morgan (KMI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $17.22, marking a -1.26% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 0.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.12% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 1.25% in that time.

Kinder Morgan will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, up 4% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.35 billion, down 15.95% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $16.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.17% and -14.32%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.08% higher. Kinder Morgan currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Kinder Morgan is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.9. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.67.

Meanwhile, KMI's PEG ratio is currently 5.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. KMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

