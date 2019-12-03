Kinder Morgan (KMI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed the most recent trading day at $19.15, moving -1.29% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.66% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 5.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.77%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KMI as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, KMI is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.77 billion, down 0.19% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $13.92 billion, which would represent changes of +8.99% and -1.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for KMI should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.52% higher. KMI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, KMI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.84, so we one might conclude that KMI is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, KMI's PEG ratio is currently 4.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.65 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.