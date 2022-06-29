Kinder Morgan (KMI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $16.92, marking a -1.63% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 12.65% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 11.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.99% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kinder Morgan as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Kinder Morgan is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.33 billion, up 37.34% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $17.17 billion, which would represent changes of -13.64% and +3.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.33% higher. Kinder Morgan is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Kinder Morgan's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.09. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.33.

Investors should also note that KMI has a PEG ratio of 5.03 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.