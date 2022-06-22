Kinder Morgan (KMI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $16.34, marking a -1.86% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 13.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kinder Morgan as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, up 17.39% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.33 billion, up 37.34% from the year-ago period.

KMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $17.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13.64% and +3.34%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.33% higher. Kinder Morgan currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Kinder Morgan is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.83, so we one might conclude that Kinder Morgan is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that KMI currently has a PEG ratio of 4.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

