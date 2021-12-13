Kinder Morgan (KMI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $15.93, marking a -1.42% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 3.12% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.55% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kinder Morgan as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.39 billion, up 8.75% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $15.59 billion, which would represent changes of +50% and +33.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.47% higher within the past month. Kinder Morgan is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kinder Morgan has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.21 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.89, so we one might conclude that Kinder Morgan is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that KMI currently has a PEG ratio of 4.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.