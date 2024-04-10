Kinder Morgan (KMI) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) ended the recent trading session at $18.27, demonstrating a -1.14% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.95% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.84%.

The oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company's shares have seen an increase of 3.01% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.7% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 1.78%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Kinder Morgan is projected to report earnings of $0.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.26 billion, up 9.62% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.17 per share and a revenue of $16.8 billion, indicating changes of +9.35% and +9.54%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.34% higher. Kinder Morgan presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Kinder Morgan is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.97, which means Kinder Morgan is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that KMI currently has a PEG ratio of 5.25. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry stood at 5.2 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

