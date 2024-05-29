Kinder Morgan (KMI) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Kinder Morgan (KMI) standing at $18.91, reflecting a -0.84% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.06%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.58%.

The oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company's stock has climbed by 4.32% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.26, indicating an 8.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.92 billion, indicating a 12.11% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.19 per share and a revenue of $16.55 billion, indicating changes of +11.21% and +7.91%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.85% higher. Kinder Morgan presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Kinder Morgan is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.09, so one might conclude that Kinder Morgan is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that KMI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.