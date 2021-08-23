Kinder Morgan (KMI) Completes $310M Kinetrex Acquisition

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI recently acquired renewable natural gas developer Kinetrex Energy in order to increase green energy exposure. It has closed the $310-million deal, which was announced mid-July. It has acquired the Indianapolis-based company from a subsidiary of a private equity investment firm, Parallel49 Equity.

As pressure from investors to reduce emissions in the energy spectrum is rising, several companies are boosting investments in green energy. This March, Kinder Morgan created Energy Transition Ventures group within the company to pursue low-carbon energy opportunities. It intends to be part of the larger energy transition movement, which gathered pace amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company is eyeing services like carbon capture, renewable natural gas capture and sequestration as part of business development opportunities. Electric transmission, hydrogen production, renewable diesel production and power generation are on the list too. The Kinetrex acquisition is one such step by the group.

The Energy Transition Ventures group anticipates the renewable natural gas business from Kinetrex, with a low-cost model, to deliver high returns. With the closing of the deal, Kinder Morgan acquired a 50% stake in a massive renewable natural gas unit located in Indiana. Three additional landfill-based units are expected to be developed, with the construction work likely to commence soon. As stated earlier, total renewable natural gas production from the four facilities will likely be more than 4 billion cubic feet per annum.

The commodity is developed from renewable sources like organic waste in landfills, waste from agricultural operations and wastewater treatments. Decomposition process of these organic wastes creates methane, which is captured by the company. The production process decreases greenhouse gas emissions. The company supplies liquefied natural gas in the U.S. Midwest.

Price Performance

Kinder Morgan’s shares have increased 16.6% in the year-to-date period compared with 16.2% rally of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Other top-ranked stocks from the energy space include Hess Midstream LP HESM, Range Resources Corporation RRC and Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG, each having a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Hess Midstream’s bottom line for 2021 is expected to surge 19.1% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Range Resources’ earnings for 2021 is pegged at $1.53 per share, indicating a massive improvement from the year-ago loss of 9 cents.

The consensus estimate for Cheniere’s earnings for 2021 is pegged at $2.53 per share, signaling a major improvement from the year-ago loss of 34 cents.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.