Kinder Morgan (KMI) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) ended the recent trading session at $21.47, demonstrating a +1.56% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.13% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.52%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company have appreciated by 0.28% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.9% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.67%.

The upcoming earnings release of Kinder Morgan will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.27, marking an 8% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.82 billion, indicating a 2.29% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.19 per share and a revenue of $15.28 billion, representing changes of +11.21% and -0.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.17% upward. As of now, Kinder Morgan holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Kinder Morgan currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.7. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.38 of its industry.

One should further note that KMI currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.94. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry stood at 2.96 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

