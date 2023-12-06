Kinder Morgan (KMI) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed the most recent trading day at $17.53, moving +0.17% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.39% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company have appreciated by 5.74% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.08%.

The upcoming earnings release of Kinder Morgan will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.30, signifying a 3.23% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.14 billion, down 9.56% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.10 per share and a revenue of $15.57 billion, representing changes of -5.17% and -18.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Kinder Morgan. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.23% higher. Right now, Kinder Morgan possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Kinder Morgan is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.24, so one might conclude that Kinder Morgan is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that KMI currently holds a PEG ratio of 5.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. KMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

