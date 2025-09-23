Kinder Morgan (KMI) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Kinder Morgan (KMI) ended the recent trading session at $27.47, demonstrating a +1.07% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.55%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.95%.

The oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company's shares have seen an increase of 2.64% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.1% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post earnings of $0.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.17 billion, up 12.66% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.27 per share and a revenue of $17.03 billion, indicating changes of +10.43% and +12.78%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.13% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Kinder Morgan is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Kinder Morgan currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.69, which means Kinder Morgan is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that KMI currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.19. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.11.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

