Kinder Morgan (KMI) Up 1.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Kinder Morgan (KMI). Shares have added about 1.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Kinder Morgan due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Kinder Morgan Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates

Kinder Morganreported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 29 cents, which met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line also increased year over year from 25 cents.

Total quarterly revenues of $4.15 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.13 billion. The top line also increased from $3.70 billion in the prior-year quarter.

The in-line earnings and better-than-expected top line were primarily backed by business activities associated with natural gas pipelines.

Segmental Analysis

Natural Gas Pipelines: In the September-ended quarter, adjusted earnings before depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses (EBDA) jumped to $1.4 billion from $1.27 billion a year ago. The segment's performance benefited from higher transported and gathering volumes.

Product Pipelines: The segment’s EBDA in the third quarter was $288 million, an increase from $276 million recorded a year ago. The increased contributions were primarily due to higher volumes of diesel fuel in the pipeline.

Terminals: Kinder Morgan generated a quarterly EBDA of $274 million from the segment, higher than the year-ago period’s $267 million. Liquids utilization was almost on par with last year at a handsome 94.6%, which aided the business unit.

CO2: The segment’s EBDA was $136 million, plummeting from the year-ago quarter’s $160 million.

Operational Highlights

Expenses related to operations and maintenance totaled $786 million, down from $790 million registered a year ago. However, the total operating costs, expenses and other expenditures increased to $3.08 billion from $2.68 billion.

KMI’s project backlog was reported at $9.3 billion by the September-quarter end. The midstream energy major added that out of the total backlog, the proportion of natural gas projects is the maximum.

Balance Sheet

As of Sept. 30, 2025, KMI reported $71 million in cash and cash equivalents. At the quarter's end, its long-term debt amounted to $31.3 billion.

Outlook

For this year, the midstream player projected net income attributable to KMI at $2.8 billion and estimated adjusted EPS at $1.27. Considering the financial conditions, by 2025-end, Kinder Morgan, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), anticipates its net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA at 3.8x.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Kinder Morgan has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a C. Following the exact same course, the stock has a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Kinder Morgan has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

