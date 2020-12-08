Markets
Kinder Morgan Issues FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) said, for 2021, the company targets $0.92 of net income attributable to KMI per share; $1.95 of DCF per share; and $6.8 billion of adjusted EBITDA. The company projects return value to shareholders in 2021 through a $1.08 per share dividend (annualized) and opportunistic share repurchases of up to $450 million. The KMI board will review the 2021 budget for approval at its January board meeting.

The company expects the board to declare a fourth quarter 2020 dividend of $0.2625 per share or $1.05 annualized, consistent with previous quarters in 2020.

