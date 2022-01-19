Kinder Morgan, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $637 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $607 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Kinder Morgan, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $609 million or $0.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.0% to $4.43 billion from $3.12 billion last year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $637 Mln. vs. $607 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.28 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q4): $4.43 Bln vs. $3.12 Bln last year.

