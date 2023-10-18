Kinder Morgan, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $532 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $576 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Kinder Morgan, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $562 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 24.5% to $3.91 billion from $5.18 billion last year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $532 Mln. vs. $576 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.24 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.26 -Revenue (Q3): $3.91 Bln vs. $5.18 Bln last year.

