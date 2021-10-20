Kinder Morgan, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $495 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $455 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Kinder Morgan, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $505 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.8% to $3.82 billion from $2.92 billion last year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $505 Mln. vs. $485 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.22 vs. $0.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q3): $3.82 Bln vs. $2.92 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.