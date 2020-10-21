Kinder Morgan, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) revealed a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $455 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $506 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Kinder Morgan, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $485 million or $0.21 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.0% to $2.92 billion from $3.21 billion last year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $485 Mln. vs. $508 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.21 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q3): $2.92 Bln vs. $3.21 Bln last year.

