News & Insights

Markets
KMI

Kinder Morgan, Inc. Q2 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

July 19, 2023 — 04:11 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $586 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $635 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Kinder Morgan, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $540 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 32.0% to $3.50 billion from $5.15 billion last year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $586 Mln. vs. $635 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.26 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.24 -Revenue (Q2): $3.50 Bln vs. $5.15 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.12

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KMI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.