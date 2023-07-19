Kinder Morgan, Inc. Q2 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $586 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $635 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Kinder Morgan, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $540 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 32.0% to $3.50 billion from $5.15 billion last year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $586 Mln. vs. $635 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.26 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.24 -Revenue (Q2): $3.50 Bln vs. $5.15 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.12

