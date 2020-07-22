Kinder Morgan, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI):

-Earnings: -$637 million in Q2 vs. $518 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.28 in Q2 vs. $0.23 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kinder Morgan, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $381 million or $0.17 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.17 per share -Revenue: $2.56 billion in Q2 vs. $3.21 billion in the same period last year.

