Kinder Morgan, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $746 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $679 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Kinder Morgan, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $758 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $3.84 billion from $3.89 billion last year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $746 Mln. vs. $679 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.33 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.84 Bln vs. $3.89 Bln last year.

