Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.262 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KMI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.83, the dividend yield is 8.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KMI was $11.83, representing a -47.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.58 and a 25.58% increase over the 52 week low of $9.42.

KMI is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). KMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.05. Zacks Investment Research reports KMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -9.26%, compared to an industry average of -10.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to KMI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have KMI as a top-10 holding:

  • Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)
  • Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR)
  • Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF (TPYP)
  • VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (EINC)
  • First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TPYP with an decrease of -23.01% over the last 100 days. MLPX has the highest percent weighting of KMI at 8.83%.

