Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KMI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.3, the dividend yield is 6.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KMI was $17.3, representing a -10.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.29 and a 51.09% increase over the 52 week low of $11.45.

KMI is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). KMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.77. Zacks Investment Research reports KMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 52.65%, compared to an industry average of 16.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the kmi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KMI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KMI as a top-10 holding:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (USAI)

VanEck Energy Income ETF (EINC)

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund ETF (UMI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXN with an increase of 13.21% over the last 100 days. MLPX has the highest percent weighting of KMI at 8.14%.

