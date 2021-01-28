Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.262 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KMI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of KMI was $14.82, representing a -34.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.58 and a 57.32% increase over the 52 week low of $9.42.

KMI is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). KMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.05. Zacks Investment Research reports KMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.26%, compared to an industry average of -7.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KMI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KMI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KMI as a top-10 holding:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (EINC)

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)

Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF (TPYP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXN with an increase of 28.27% over the last 100 days. MLPX has the highest percent weighting of KMI at 8.77%.

