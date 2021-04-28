Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.05% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17, the dividend yield is 6.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KMI was $17

KMI is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). KMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.81. Zacks Investment Research reports KMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.85%, compared to an industry average of 15.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KMI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KMI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KMI as a top-10 holding:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (EINC)

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXN with an increase of 38.44% over the last 100 days. MLPX has the highest percent weighting of KMI at 9.29%.

