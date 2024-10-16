Kinder Morgan, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $625 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $532 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Kinder Morgan, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $557 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $3.699 billion from $3.907 billion last year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $625 Mln. vs. $532 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.28 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.699 Bln vs. $3.907 Bln last year.

