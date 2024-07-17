Kinder Morgan, Inc. Q2 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) released a profit for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $575 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $586 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Kinder Morgan, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $548 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $3.57 billion from $3.50 billion last year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $575 Mln. vs. $586 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.26 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.57 Bln vs. $3.50 Bln last year.

