Kinder Morgan Inc - Class P (KMI) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Kinder Morgan Inc - Class P said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.13 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.42%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.89%, the lowest has been 3.97%, and the highest has been 9.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.10 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.48 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.97. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinder Morgan Inc - Class P. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMI is 0.46%, an increase of 3.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 1,525,346K shares. The put/call ratio of KMI is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.91% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kinder Morgan Inc - Class P is $20.75. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 17.91% from its latest reported closing price of $17.60.

The projected annual revenue for Kinder Morgan Inc - Class P is $19,706MM, an increase of 4.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.13.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Asset Management One Co. holds 969K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 999K shares, representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 1.28% over the last quarter.

OSPPX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Alpha Plus Fund Class R6 holds 135K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares, representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Proficio Capital Partners holds 148K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IRVIX - Voya RussellTM Large Cap Value Index Portfolio Class I holds 207K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 3.99% over the last quarter.

Edge Capital Group holds 27K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 29.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Kinder Morgan Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 147 terminals. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel chemicals, ethanol, metals and petroleum coke.

