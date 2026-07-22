Kinder Morgan Inc. Announces Climb In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $867 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $715 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kinder Morgan Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $821 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $4.477 billion from $4.042 billion last year.

Kinder Morgan Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $867 Mln. vs. $715 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.39 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $4.477 Bln vs. $4.042 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.36

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