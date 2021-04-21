US Markets
Kinder Morgan gets profit boost from winter storm, hikes dividend

Credit: REUTERS/GARY MCWILLIAMS

U.S. pipeline operator Kinder Morgan on Wednesday more than doubled its first-quarter profit compared with the fourth and hiked its annual dividend by 3%, after a winter storm that hit Texas earlier this year boosted the margins for its state-wide pipeline network.

Adjusted profit stood at $1.37 billion, or 60 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $604 million, or 27 cents per share, in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com;))

