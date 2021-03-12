US Markets
Kinder Morgan forms new Energy Transition Ventures group

Reuters
Pipeline company Kinder Morgan said on Friday it had formed a new Energy Transition Ventures group to focus on low-carbon energy initiatives.

The group will focus on business development activities, which may include services like carbon capture, renewable natural gas capture and hydrogen production.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

