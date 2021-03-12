Kinder Morgan forms new Energy Transition Ventures group

March 12 (Reuters) - Pipeline company Kinder Morgan said on Friday it had formed a new Energy Transition Ventures group to focus on low-carbon energy initiatives.

The group will focus on business development activities, which may include services like carbon capture, renewable natural gas capture and hydrogen production.

