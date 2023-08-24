Kinder Morgan expects Centerville compressor station to remain shut until October

Adds details and background throughout

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan KMI.N on Thursday said the Centerville compressor station in Tennessee will stay shut and that it doesn't expect it to return to service before October 2023.

Kinder Morgan unit Tennessee Gas Pipeline declared force majeure last week following an explosion and fire caused by equipment failure at the Centerville compressor station in Hickman County in central Tennessee.

"While the impacted compressor station has been shut down, the pipeline remains in service," a company spokesperson said in an email.

"We are in the initial stages of developing a repair plan and do not expect to return the compressor station to service before October 1, 2023."

The Tennessee Gas Pipeline is an interstate pipeline system that gathers natural gas from basins between Texas and Alabama and delivers it to the Northeast, Midwest and Southeast.

Cleanup activities and investigation into the cause of the incident are ongoing, the company added.

