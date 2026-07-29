Kinder Morgan Executive Dumps 5,695 Shares for $184k, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Disposed of 5,695 shares for an estimated value of ~$184k at a weighted average price of $32.36 on July 16, 2026 and July 18, 2026.

The transaction represented a 10% reduction in direct equity holdings.

Participation was entirely direct, involving 4,145 shares withheld for taxes and 1,550 shares sold under a pre-established 10b5-1 plan.

The executive maintains direct ownership of 51,963 shares, representing a 0.0023% stake in the company.

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Michael P. Garthwaite, VP (Pres., Products Pipelines) of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI), reported a sale of 5,695 shares of Class P Common Stock on July 16, 2026, and July 18, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$184k Shares sold (direct) 5,695 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 51,963 Post-transaction value $1.68 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($32.36).

Key questions

What were the primary components of this share disposition?

The transaction was divided between the non-discretionary withholding of 4,145 shares to satisfy tax obligations following an RSU vesting and the open-market sale of 1,550 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan.

The transaction was divided between the non-discretionary withholding of 4,145 shares to satisfy tax obligations following an RSU vesting and the open-market sale of 1,550 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan. How does the existing 10b5-1 plan affect this transaction?

The sale of 1,550 shares was executed pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on December 9, 2025, which allows insiders to set a predetermined schedule for equity sales to manage liquidity and diversification.

The sale of 1,550 shares was executed pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on December 9, 2025, which allows insiders to set a predetermined schedule for equity sales to manage liquidity and diversification. What is the executive's remaining equity exposure in Kinder Morgan?

Following these transactions, Michael P. Garthwaite holds 51,963 shares of Class P Common Stock directly, which carries a market value of approximately $1.68 million as of the July 17, 2026 market close.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-17) $32.30 Market Capitalization $71.9 billion Revenue (TTM) $17.9 billion Net Income (TTM) $3.5 billion

Company Snapshot

Kinder Morgan operates a diversified energy infrastructure platform with four primary business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2, generating revenue through transportation, storage, and processing of energy commodities and products across North America.

The company generates cash flows through fee-based and tariff-based business models, leveraging its extensive network of interstate and intrastate pipelines, underground storage systems, and terminal facilities to provide essential midstream infrastructure services.

Kinder Morgan serves a broad customer base, including energy producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, and utilities that depend on reliable transportation and storage infrastructure for natural gas, crude oil, refined products, and other energy commodities.

Kinder Morgan is one of North America's largest energy infrastructure companies, with a market capitalization of $71.9 billion and TTM revenues of $17.9 billion. The company's competitive advantage derives from its strategically positioned pipeline networks, diversified asset base across multiple energy commodities, and its essential role in connecting energy producers to end markets, positioning it as a critical component of continental energy infrastructure.

What this transaction means for investors

Michael P. Garthwaite, an executive at Kinder Morgan (KMI), recently sold about 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000, according to a recent SEC filing. Here are some key takeaways for investors.

For starters, this transaction was a combination of a planned sale and a withholding plan designed to satisfy tax obligations. In other words, investors shouldn’t read too much into this executive’s decision to sell shares. As is often noted, insiders often sell shares for a variety of reasons that extend well beyond a bearish view of the company’s current stock price.

At any rate, the sale came just days before Kinder Morgan’s most recent earnings report, which was, by most accounts, quite good. The company delivered $0.37 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS), ahead of Wall Street consensus estimates of $0.31. In addition, revenue increased 11% to $4.5 billion; net income for the quarter was $867 million, an all-time high for the quarter.

Behind the great numbers were solid fundamentals. Kinder Morgan, which transports petroleum products, saw its natural gas volumes rise by 7%. Gathering volumes for natural gas increased by 26%. In short, AI data center power generation, combined with higher export demand for liquid natural gas (LNG), is helping fuel the company’s results.

As for performance, Kinder Morgan stock has outperformed the S&P 500 for several years in a row. The stock has delivered a total return of 106% over the last three years, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.3%. The S&P 500, meanwhile, has generated a total return of 68%, with a CAGR of 19.0%.

In summary, Kinder Morgan remains a solid choice for investors seeking an energy stock for their portfolio. As evidenced by its recent quarter, the company continues to execute well, which has driven its solid performance over the past few years.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kinder Morgan. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.