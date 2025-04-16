KINDER MORGAN Earnings Results: $KMI Reports Quarterly Earnings

KINDER MORGAN ($KMI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, missing estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $4,241,000,000, beating estimates of $4,116,559,010 by $124,440,990.

KINDER MORGAN Insider Trading Activity

KINDER MORGAN insiders have traded $KMI stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

C PARK SHAPER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 900,000 shares for an estimated $22,263,481 .

. MICHAEL C MORGAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 160,000 shares for an estimated $4,295,800 .

. THOMAS A MARTIN (President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 109,121 shares for an estimated $2,991,901 .

. JOHN W SCHLOSSER (V.P. (President, Terminals)) sold 75,461 shares for an estimated $2,010,952

AMY W CHRONIS purchased 2,241 shares for an estimated $55,789

KINDER MORGAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 706 institutional investors add shares of KINDER MORGAN stock to their portfolio, and 649 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KINDER MORGAN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KMI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/17, 01/21 and 0 sales.

KINDER MORGAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KMI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/24/2025

KINDER MORGAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KMI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KMI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brandon Bingham from Scotiabank set a target price of $26.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital set a target price of $26.0 on 10/22/2024

