KINDER MORGAN Earnings Preview: Recent $KMI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

KINDER MORGAN ($KMI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,116,559,010 and earnings of $0.35 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $KMI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
KINDER MORGAN Insider Trading Activity
KINDER MORGAN insiders have traded $KMI stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- C PARK SHAPER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 900,000 shares for an estimated $22,263,481.
- MICHAEL C MORGAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 160,000 shares for an estimated $4,295,800.
- THOMAS A MARTIN (President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 109,121 shares for an estimated $2,991,901.
- JOHN W SCHLOSSER (V.P. (President, Terminals)) sold 75,461 shares for an estimated $2,010,952
- AMY W CHRONIS purchased 2,241 shares for an estimated $55,789
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
KINDER MORGAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 705 institutional investors add shares of KINDER MORGAN stock to their portfolio, and 643 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 7,700,886 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $211,004,276
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 5,982,162 shares (-15.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $163,911,238
- NORGES BANK added 5,909,050 shares (+21.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $161,907,970
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 5,264,246 shares (-25.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $144,240,340
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 5,090,520 shares (-26.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $139,480,248
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD added 4,396,977 shares (+24.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $120,477,169
- STATE STREET CORP removed 3,577,157 shares (-2.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,014,101
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
KINDER MORGAN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $KMI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/17, 01/21 and 0 sales.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
KINDER MORGAN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KMI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/24/2025
- CFRA issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for KINDER MORGAN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KMI forecast page.
KINDER MORGAN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KMI recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $KMI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brandon Bingham from Scotiabank set a target price of $26.0 on 01/10/2025
- Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital set a target price of $26.0 on 10/22/2024
- John MacKay from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $26.0 on 10/18/2024
- John White from Roth Capital set a target price of $30.5 on 10/17/2024
- Neal Dingmann from Truist Financial set a target price of $25.0 on 10/17/2024
- Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $27.0 on 10/17/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.