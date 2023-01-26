Kinder Morgan About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (KMI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/30/23, Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2775, payable on 2/15/23. As a percentage of KMI's recent stock price of $18.54, this dividend works out to approximately 1.50%, so look for shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. to trade 1.50% lower — all else being equal — when KMI shares open for trading on 1/30/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KMI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.99% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KMI's low point in its 52 week range is $15.775 per share, with $20.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.55.
In Thursday trading, Kinder Morgan Inc. shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.
