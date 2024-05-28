Kincora Copper Strikes Major JV Deal with AngloGold

Kincora Copper (TSE:KCC) has released an update.

Kincora Copper has entered a high-potential joint venture with AngloGold Ashanti, where AngloGold can invest up to A$50 million to acquire an 80% interest in Kincora’s NJNB Project. This partnership aims to explore copper-gold targets in the Northern Junee-Narromine Belt, leveraging the underexplored Macquarie Arc region’s geology. The deal further expands AngloGold’s exploration footprint, already established through a recent agreement and exploration efforts with Inflection Resources.

